Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $62,574.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,967.53. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,272. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,806 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $305.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.86. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

