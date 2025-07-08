Rice Partnership LLC Sells 851 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,878,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average of $154.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

