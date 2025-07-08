Reviewing Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) & NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NIO has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Kaixin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -35.51% -286.45% -23.51% Kaixin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

48.6% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kaixin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NIO and Kaixin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 1 9 1 1 2.17 Kaixin 0 0 0 0 0.00

NIO currently has a consensus target price of $4.74, indicating a potential upside of 39.09%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Kaixin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NIO and Kaixin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $9.01 billion 0.79 -$3.06 billion ($1.62) -2.10 Kaixin $31.53 million 0.20 -$40.97 million N/A N/A

Kaixin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO.

Summary

NIO beats Kaixin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

