Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

