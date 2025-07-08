Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

