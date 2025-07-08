Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,209,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after buying an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

