Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,373 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $387,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.