Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE GPC opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

