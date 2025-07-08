Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3,795.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 545,751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 600.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

