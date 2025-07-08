Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $468.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

