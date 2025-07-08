Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 429 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 42,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $281.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

