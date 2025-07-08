QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

QXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Get QXO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QXO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QXO

QXO Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QXO by 57.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. QXO has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $157.28.

About QXO

(Get Free Report

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.