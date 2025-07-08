Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – July 7th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of quantum‐based hardware, software or services. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the potential breakthroughs in areas like optimization, cryptography and molecular simulation that quantum computers promise. Because the field is still nascent and technology milestones are uncertain, quantum computing stocks tend to carry higher volatility and speculative risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.82. 29,762,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,647,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.61. 42,237,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,093,820. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.43.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.50. 30,225,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,162,226. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.40.

