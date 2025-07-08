PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.90.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

