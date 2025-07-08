Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.5%

PSA stock opened at $291.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.17%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

