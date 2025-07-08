Promising Space Stocks Worth Watching – July 7th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Rocket Lab are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop and operate space-related technologies and services—ranging from rocket manufacturers and satellite communications providers to space tourism enterprises. These stocks enable investors to participate in the rapidly expanding space economy, though they come with high growth potential as well as considerable risks due to technical challenges, long project lead times, and regulatory uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,938,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,555,797. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.77. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $7.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.84. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $2.86 on Monday, hitting $38.52. 29,742,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,148,468. Rocket Lab has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

