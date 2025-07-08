Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Critical Survey

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brink’s has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Brink’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $6.51 million 0.67 -$2.51 million ($1.74) -1.21 Brink’s $5.02 billion 0.79 $162.90 million $3.70 25.52

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Brink’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brink’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -38.08% -77.53% -36.97% Brink’s 3.29% 82.89% 4.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Professional Diversity Network and Brink’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brink’s has a consensus price target of $138.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Brink’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

Brink’s beats Professional Diversity Network on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co. engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries. The Europe segment relates to operations in European countries. The Rest of World segment focuses on the operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

