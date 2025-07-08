Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Prenetics Global Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:PRE opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Prenetics Global has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.15.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Prenetics Global
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
