Pitanium Limited’s (NASDAQ:PTNM) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Pitanium’s (NASDAQ:PTNM – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 9th. Pitanium had issued 1,750,000 shares in its public offering on May 30th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pitanium to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Pitanium Stock Performance

Pitanium Company Profile

Shares of PTNM stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Pitanium has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Our Operating Subsidiary is a retailer in Hong Kong focusing on the sale of its proprietary brand products, namely PITANIUM and BIG PI online. It also generates revenue from the offline sale at six retail stores situated in Hong Kong’s premier shopping destinations. This positioning not only enhances the brand’s visibility but also aligns it with the discerning tastes of its target demographic.

