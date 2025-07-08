Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) & Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Critical Analysis

Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) and Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Ageas pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ageas and Ping An Insurance Co. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ageas N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance Co. of China 10.42% 9.02% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ageas has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ageas and Ping An Insurance Co. of China”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ageas $14.68 billion 0.91 $1.21 billion N/A N/A Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.73 $17.61 billion $1.78 7.13

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Ageas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ageas and Ping An Insurance Co. of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ageas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Ping An Insurance Co. of China beats Ageas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ageas

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

