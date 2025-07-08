Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Upwork worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 1,235.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,106,846 shares in the company, valued at $18,993,477.36. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $156,202.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $126,250.95. This represents a 55.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 545,454 shares of company stock worth $9,172,963. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

