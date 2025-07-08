Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 147,748 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the sale, the director owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.