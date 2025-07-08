Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $3.10 Million Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 268,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 11.21%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

