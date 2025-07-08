Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 61,490 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,906 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,490 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $772,820.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,875.88. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

