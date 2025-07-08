Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,748 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VNQ stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.