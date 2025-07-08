Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,658,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $11,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Reddit by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 87,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 963,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after buying an additional 304,773 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.70.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.05. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $2,118,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 539,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,673,151.85. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,435.52. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,285 shares of company stock worth $69,599,110. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

