Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.9%
TME opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.55.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
