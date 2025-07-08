Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 129,396 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $1,303,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,733,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,095,288. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $621,117.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 602,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,768. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,795,262 shares of company stock valued at $272,980,496. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.