Penny Stocks To Watch Today – July 5th

Wolfspeed, Bit Digital, and Global Interactive Technologies are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade for less than five dollars per share and often trade on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major stock exchanges. Because they tend to have low trading volumes, limited financial disclosures, and wide price swings, penny stocks are considered highly speculative and carry a higher risk of price manipulation or loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,766,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $3.03. 77,334,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,964,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $630.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 5.25. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Global Interactive Technologies (GITS)

Global Interactive Technologies stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 46,215,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57. Global Interactive Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

