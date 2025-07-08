Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Head-To-Head Review

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93%

Risk and Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, meaning that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nostrum Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Nostrum Oil & Gas beats Pengrowth Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

