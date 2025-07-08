Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4%

LMT stock opened at $468.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.