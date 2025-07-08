Partners in Financial Planning Sells 1,324 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Partners in Financial Planning reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Partners in Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,688 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,284,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,397 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

