Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRMRF. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

