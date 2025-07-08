Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after buying an additional 1,091,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after purchasing an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,275,000 after purchasing an additional 135,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,575,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $279.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

