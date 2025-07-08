OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,789 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

