OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Merk Gold ETF alerts:

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.