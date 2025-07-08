OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,603 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

HYHG stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

