OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.46.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

