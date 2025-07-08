Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.
Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
