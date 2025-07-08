NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Acquires 3,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.
Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 47 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$721.92.
- On Thursday, June 5th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,793 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.19, for a total transaction of C$68,012.67.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$138,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,674 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$63,846.84.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
