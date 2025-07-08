NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Acquires 3,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.

Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 47 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$721.92.

On Thursday, June 5th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,793 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.19, for a total transaction of C$68,012.67.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$138,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,674 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$63,846.84.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.14.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

