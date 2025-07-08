NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBIO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 3,789.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBIO opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $42.73.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

