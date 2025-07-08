NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

