NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.8%

BDX opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a 200 day moving average of $207.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

