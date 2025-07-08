NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:NRG opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

