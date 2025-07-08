NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,878,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average of $154.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

