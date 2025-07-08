Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $178,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.4%

NTRS stock opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

