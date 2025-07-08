North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares North European Oil Royality Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royality Trust $5.78 million $5.06 million 9.88 North European Oil Royality Trust Competitors $82.90 million $18.27 million 29.29

North European Oil Royality Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royality Trust. North European Oil Royality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

North European Oil Royality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. North European Oil Royality Trust pays out 156.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 133.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares North European Oil Royality Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royality Trust 88.34% 379.51% 215.62% North European Oil Royality Trust Competitors 57.69% 1,199.90% 167.41%

Volatility and Risk

North European Oil Royality Trust has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royality Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North European Oil Royality Trust rivals beat North European Oil Royality Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

North European Oil Royality Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

