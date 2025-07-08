Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nordea Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Nordea Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Nordea Bank Trading Down 1.1%
Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
About Nordea Bank
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
