Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 767,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 224,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.