NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of NiSource worth $160,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NiSource by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $6,316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $15,522,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

